Return of the Moisture

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
While the first half of today will feel awfully familiar with southwest winds, and warm and sunny conditions, things will change later in the day. What we’re watching for right now is for the dry line to retreat into our area, boosting dew points into the 50s and 60s, albeit with southerly winds at 20+ mph. Then, once that happens, the incoming dry line could make for the means to fire off showers and thunderstorms, especially for the central/southeastern zones tonight. Then for Wednesday, a similar situation could develop, however rain chances re-focus to the west.

Shelden Web Graphic
Dry Heat, and Maybe some Rain?