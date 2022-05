AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registrations are open for those interested in the Center City Mural Run this June.

The event will be on Saturday, June 4 at the Center City of Amarillo.

There will be a fun walk/run and 5K with murals and music where pets are welcome to the event.

