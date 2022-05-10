Randall, Canyon girls headed to UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The schedule is set for this week’s UIL State Track and Field Meet at the University of Texas at Austin. The Randall High School girls finished second as a team at regionals, and now three of the Lady Raiders will compete for a 5A state title.

Alex Bettag, who signed with Eastern New Mexico University, advanced in the 300 meter hurdles. Last season, Bettag finished in seventh place.

Ariyah Gomez will run the mile and two mile, and joining her in the mile is cross country state champion Cameron McConnell. The Oklahoma State Signee will also compete in the 800 meters and she ranks third in both events.

“Honestly it’s just been pure excitement,” McConnell said. “I woke up this morning and I’m being honest I just was like ‘Oh it’s State week’ just because you have to kind of get yourself in that mentality. I don’t like to have a lot of nerves, so I’m just pumping myself up.”

The Randall girls track head coach Jenna Jesko is looking forward to seeing McConnell compete against the best in the State.

”She’s bought into that training,” Jesko. “She’s bought into Coach James, so it will be interesting to see her against some other high quality athletes at the State meet. It will definitely be a different level.”

The Canyon High School Lady Eagles are sending five athletes and a mile relay team to the UIL 4A State Meet.

“We’re really fortunate to have several kids that can win their events you know, so kind of just looking for each kid to do their best,” said Ray Baca, the Canyon girls track and field head coach.

Canyon won their last team title in 2019 and they are preparing to win again.

Hannah Stuart and Avery Brown will run in the mile and two-mile, Whitney Willeford advanced in long jump, Kashlee Dickinson qualified in pole vault and Abree Winfrey will defend her state titles in the 800 meters and 300 hurdles.

“It’s exciting,” Winfrey said. “Just getting to be back there. First with a ton of our team. We have so many people get to go this year. Having that ‘okay everyone’s coming for you’ which that’s kind of what we deal with in a lot of sports. Like oh we have the C on our chest. Everyone is looking for us you know. Definitely pushes us.”

The state meet starts Thursday with class 4A and 3A field events at 9:00 a.m. in Austin. For a full listing of regional qualifiers for the meet, go here.

