Panhandle’s Macklynn Land named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

PANHANDLE, Texas (KFDA) - Our GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week has a chance to earn three gold medals at the UIL State track and field meet this Friday. Meet Panhandle’s Macklynn ‘Mackie’ Land.

”Before we get in our blocks and before he puts us in set my legs just feel like they’re weak and they’re just going to give out from under me,” said Land.

The Texas Tech signee found her passion on the track. The 2-time UIL 400 meter State Champion is looking to defend her title. Land currently leads 2A in the 400 meters in 54.8 seconds and the 200 at 23.87 seconds.

“Yes she’s fast, but at some point everybody is going to jelly up a little bit and those quarter milers are going to get a little dead legged,” said Corby Maurer, Panhandle track and field head coach. “I think she does a really good job of just bringing it and I think that’s separating her a little bit.”

“Coach Maurer has been one of the best coaches that I’ve ever had and he tells us all the time I’ll love you even if you don’t win,” said Land.

Speed runs in the family. Land’s aunt held the former school record in the 800 relay, which Panhandle broke last season. This year Land’s third State event is the mile relay and she runs with her sister.

“A bonding moment that most sisters don’t have,” said Land. “I push her and she pushes me. We just both push each other to become better people on and off the track.”

Land is also competitive in the classroom. She holds a 3.7 GPA and participates in National Honor Society. After high school, Land plans on studying kinesiology. Now she’s on the final stretch in trying to add more gold to her legacy.

“I just want to be able to go back and do the things I couldn’t do my freshman year and just keep the legacy going from last year and just to give this town something to remember,” said Land.

The UIL 2A State track and field meet running events start at 5 p.m. in Austin.

