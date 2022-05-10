Officials: Over 40 structures saved from grass fire in Moore County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews have responded to grass fires in the area.

Moore County

Multiple crews have responded to a fire near Masterson in Moore County.

Dumas Fire Department says the fire is now under control and there are dozer and motor grader lines around the fire.

Two coolant towers, four factory warehouses, six oilfields 18-wheeler trailers and a shed were lost in the fire.

The Dumas Fire Department says firefighters were able to save over 40 other structures, including some homes, a school, and a church.

Helium Fire at Masterson 3178 Acres and 80% contained We have the fire under control and currently have dozer and... Posted by Dumas Fire Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, the fire is at a old helium plant in Moore County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is estimated at 3,178 acres and is 80 percent contained.

Update: the #HeliumFire in Moore County is 3,264 acres and 80% contained. Containment lines have been reinforced by equipment and retardant. Crews will patrol and mop up today. #txfire pic.twitter.com/YnW9yM22U3 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 10, 2022

The Moore County officials say FM 1013 has reopened.

Here is a picture of Squad 7 on the Moore County mutual aid assignment. PCFR is also enroute to assist Pantex FD with a wildfire on their property. Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Monday, May 9, 2022

Curry County

The Clovis Fire Department said the fire near a silage west of Clovis is now contained.

Officials said there is no longer an immediate threat of the fire spreading, but there may be hotspot flair ups for the next one to two days.

Individuals are on scene of the fire and are keeping an eye on it.

