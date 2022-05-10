Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Moore County fire over 3,000 acres, 100% contained

By Tamlyn Cochran and Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County grass fire is now 100 percent contained.

Moore County

According to Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the fire is estimated at 3,264 acres and is 100 percent contained.

Dumas Fire Department says two coolant towers, four factory warehouses, six oilfields 18-wheeler trailers and a shed were lost in the fire.

Firefighters were able to save over 40 other structures, including some homes, a school, and a church.

Helium Fire at Masterson 3178 Acres and 80% contained We have the fire under control and currently have dozer and...

Posted by Dumas Fire Department on Monday, May 9, 2022
Caption

Curry County

The Clovis Fire Department said the fire near a silage west of Clovis is now contained.

Officials said there is no longer an immediate threat of the fire spreading, but there may be hotspot flair ups for the next one to two days.

Individuals are on scene of the fire and are keeping an eye on it.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

Balko Fire Department
Balko firefighter who died from injuries battling Beaver County fire will be honorably escorted today
Amarillo residents collected more than 191 tons of trash and debris in a citywide cleanup...
Amarillo residents collect more than 191 tons of trash in citywide cleanup
An Amarillo family visited their cabin in Blue Canyon, near Las Vegas, when they noticed the...
‘I don’t know what’s going to be left’: Amarillo family evacuates cabin from ‘Calf-Canyon Peak’ fire
The High Plains Food Bank is opening up sign-ups for its supplemental food programs to...
High Plains Food Bank opening sign-ups for qualified Hereford seniors