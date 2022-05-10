Moore County fire over 3,000 acres, 100% contained
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County grass fire is now 100 percent contained.
Moore County
According to Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the fire is estimated at 3,264 acres and is 100 percent contained.
Dumas Fire Department says two coolant towers, four factory warehouses, six oilfields 18-wheeler trailers and a shed were lost in the fire.
Firefighters were able to save over 40 other structures, including some homes, a school, and a church.
Curry County
The Clovis Fire Department said the fire near a silage west of Clovis is now contained.
Officials said there is no longer an immediate threat of the fire spreading, but there may be hotspot flair ups for the next one to two days.
Individuals are on scene of the fire and are keeping an eye on it.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.