Moore County fire over 3,000 acres, 100% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County grass fire is now 100 percent contained.

Moore County

According to Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the fire is estimated at 3,264 acres and is 100 percent contained.

Dumas Fire Department says two coolant towers, four factory warehouses, six oilfields 18-wheeler trailers and a shed were lost in the fire.

Firefighters were able to save over 40 other structures, including some homes, a school, and a church.

Helium Fire at Masterson 3178 Acres and 80% contained We have the fire under control and currently have dozer and... Posted by Dumas Fire Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

Update: the #HeliumFire in Moore County remains 3,264 acres and 90% contained. #txfire



📷 Smoke shows from the Helium Fire on May 9, 2022. pic.twitter.com/gLQ65oGghf — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 10, 2022

Curry County

The Clovis Fire Department said the fire near a silage west of Clovis is now contained.

Officials said there is no longer an immediate threat of the fire spreading, but there may be hotspot flair ups for the next one to two days.

Individuals are on scene of the fire and are keeping an eye on it.

