Merck Animal Health donates $500k to WTAMU

WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Merck Animal Health made a $500,000 donation to WTAMU to help support a feedlot renovation and expansion project at the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

Merck Animal Health is a division of Merck & Co., Inc, a global animal health business. The company provides veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions to veterinarians, farmers and pet owners.

“We are so thankful for Merck Animal Health’s incredible support of WT and our research in animal production, nutrition, management and health,” said John Richeson, Ph.D., Paul Engler Professor of Beef Cattle Feedlot Management at West Texas A&M University. “It’s our mission to develop a center of excellence for beef cattle research and education and to produce sound research outcomes that are critical to the success of the cattle feeding industry.”

The university’s feedlot is a scale model of larger commercial lots in West Texas. It’s designed to help students gain real-world experience with modern feeding systems and advanced technologies.

