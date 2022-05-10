‘I don’t know what’s going to be left’: Amarillo family evacuates cabin from ‘Calf-Canyon Peak’ fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo family visited their cabin in Blue Canyon, near Las Vegas, when they noticed the Calf-Canyon Peak fire was rising above a nearby mountain top.

When they noticed it was getting closer, they took actions into their own hands and evacuated.

The Watson’s travel to their cabin almost weekly as a family traditions that spans generations. When they arrived they noticed the Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak fire at the top of a near by mountain a few miles away.

Kristen Watson says she was diligent in checking for updates on the fire and evacuation orders, but none came through until the next morning when they had arrived back home in Amarillo.

Watson is unsure about the status of their cabin as well as the surrounding area’s structures, but are sadden by the lost of the forest and memories that are lost.

“I was hoping to have the fifth generation, my kids, raised there and I don’t know if we’re going to get to because I don’t know what is going to be left. So many of these families are generational families. There are so many stories we have shared about great grandparents building these cabins together. There’s a lot of memories that go into these places. Many, many decades of memories,” said Kristen Watson.

“The community in the Canyon has always been really good people and of strong faith background. The camp Blue Haven is a christian church camp that thousands of kids go to every summer. There are a lot of children that are really hurting right now because they do not know if they will get to go to their beloved camp. As of right now, we do not know the status of whether the buildings have burned or not. Over the weekend the fire over took all of the canyons and the camping area, so we do not know if there has been structure loss,” said Kristen Watson.

The fire has taken over 200 thousand acres and is continuing to spread to more areas, including the Camp Blue Haven in New Mexico.

“There’s a lot of people other than just us being affected by these fires. Multiple communities that have been evacuated from there homes,” said Watson.

The Watson’s and others are taking a second load of supplies to those still in the area and the firefighters and other crews working to contain the fire.

The list of supplies currently needed are bread and tortillas (flour and corn), Potatoes, Eggs, Apples, Oranges, bananas, women’s underwear, zip lock bags, salt and pepper, creamers, coffee, rice, beans, grocery bags and boxes, Chicken, rabbit and pig feed, pet food for dogs and cats, men’s t-shirts, underwear and socks (these items needed for firefighters).

All donations can be dropped off to Central Church of Christ, hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and are closed for lunch 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can also send monetary donations through Venmo @Kristen-Watson-34 and to PayPal at Kwmtngrl77@yahoo.com

