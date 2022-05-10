Who's Hiring?
High Plains Food Bank opening sign-ups for qualified Hereford seniors

The High Plains Food Bank is opening up sign-ups for its supplemental food programs to qualifying Hereford seniors.(High plains food Bank)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank is opening up sign-ups for its supplemental food programs to qualifying Hereford seniors.

Eligible seniors who meet household requirements can sign up for the program at the Nazarene Family Church from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Applicants will need to provide one form of identification at the sign up.

You are allowed to self-declare your income at the event as well.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

