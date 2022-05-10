Goodwill along with Center for Advancement offering free computer classes for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Partnering with Goodwill Industries, the Center of Advancement is offering free computer classes for women.

Courses will include information on Microsoft Office programs, internet usage, and cyber security.

The classes are being held on Friday May 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through July 1.

Each woman who completes the six week course will be eligible to receive a free computer.

To register, contact Kim Lester at cfa@sharinghopeministry.org or call (806) 358-7803.

