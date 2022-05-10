FIRST ALERT: Possible evening storms for tonight and tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After several days of hot dry weather, moisture is moving back into our region and will contribute to an active weather pattern.

First alert May 10 (KFDA)

Scattered heavy storms are expected this evening, especially from Amarillo eastward. While the threat of tornadoes is low, some of the storms may produce damaging wind and hail along with the danger of lightning.

Storms will track eastward and diminish in intensity by late evening.

A similar environment will be in place tomorrow, however the storm development will likely take place further west and then move across most of our area during the early evening.

Once again, tornadoes will not be anticipated, but some of the stronger storms will produce hail and high wind.

The First Alert Weather Team will be providing frequent updates on the timing, magnitude, and impact associated with this storm so stay tuned for further updates.

