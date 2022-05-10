Who's Hiring?
Dumas Fire Department receives ‘best firefighting machines in the country’

By Danielle Salazar
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Fire Department has received a new fire engine called the 101 foot Rosenberg King Cobra Platform.

This will be the newest piece of equipment for the Dumas Fire Department and is considered to be one of the best firefighting machines in the country, filling the needs of the firefighters and community.

“It’s not only safety for our firefighters but the ability to reach any of the buildings in town and perform rescues that we need to do while also giving us an elevated water platform to be able to fight a number of fires,” said Ronald Pray, Fire Chief/ Fire Marshal for the city of Dumas.

The King Cobra will have a platform that can lower and extend right up to a window, allowing the crews to rescue into the basket and on the ground safely in a matter of seconds.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

