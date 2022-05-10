Catholic Charities of Texas Panhandle awarded $20,000 to provide pro bono legal assistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Bar Foundation has awarded Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle $20,000 to provide pro bono assistance for legal services.

The legal services are for legal immigrants, refugees, and the homeless in Amarillo, including the upper 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle who are unable to afford attorney fees.

The services are available from May 2022 through April of 2023.

