Balko firefighter who died from injuries battling Beaver County fire will be honorably escorted today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Balko firefighter who died from his injuries after battling the Beaver County fire will be honorably escorted from Amarillo to Balko this afternoon.

Jason Smith’s body will be escorted with the assistance of a variety of fire departments as they leave from Schaffer Mortuary at around 5:00 p.m. They’ll travel on Northeast Third to U.S. 60 to Pampa and then north towards Balko on Highway 70.

