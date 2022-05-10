Who's Hiring?
Amarillo residents collect more than 191 tons of trash in citywide cleanup

Amarillo residents collected more than 191 tons of trash and debris in a citywide cleanup...
Amarillo residents collected more than 191 tons of trash and debris in a citywide cleanup campaign to celebrate Earth Day.(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo residents collected more than 191 tons of trash and debris in a citywide cleanup campaign to celebrate Earth Day.

“The citizens of Amarillo showed up an we shattered our goal of 80 tons,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper. “It was a tremendous success thanks to everyone in Amarillo who participated in improving our community.”

The city used 24 new roll-off containers at six locations. A total of 34.8 tons of debris were collected, including 8.3 tons at San Jacinto School Park and Eastridge School Park.

Locations at Thompson Park and Southwest Library had 6.6 tons collected. Bones Hooks Park had 3.3 tons and 1.7 tons were collected at the East Library location.

City equipment and personnel collected 156.6 tons of trash and debris, including alley cleanups in four city quadrants. San Jacinto led with 89.4 tons. The North Heights area had 31.3 tons collected, followed by Eastridge and the Barrio.

The grand total was 191.4 tons of trash and debris removed from the Amarillo community. For comparison, 72..7 tons were collected during a similar cleanup campaign in September of 2021.

In addition to the roll-off containers, the Public Works Department used six knuckle boom trucks, three rear loader trucks and three brush trucks. A total of 37 City of Amarillo Public Works Department employees participated in the cleanup.

