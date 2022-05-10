Who's Hiring?
Amarillo fire crews extinguish house fire

(MGN)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department extinguished a fire at a home yesterday.

Crews were sent at 3:14 p.m. to the home at 4007 S. Monroe on reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the back of the home on fire along with the fence and desk.

The fire was spreading to another nearby home as well.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire to the original house, preventing major damage to the neighboring residence.

All of the home’s occupants were outside of the home and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to provide assistance to the family.

