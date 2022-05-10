Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City Transit has reopened a bus terminal

The Amarillo City Transit has reopened the city bus terminal at Third Avenue and South Fillmore.
The Amarillo City Transit has reopened the city bus terminal at Third Avenue and South Fillmore.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Transit has reopened the city bus terminal at Third Avenue and South Fillmore.

The terminal was closed due to COVID-19 precaution policies.

Passengers waiting on bus transportation will be expected to comply with post-COVID-19 passenger conduct policies and procedures.

All ACT transportation service remains free to the public.

