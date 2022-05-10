Amarillo City Transit has reopened a bus terminal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Transit has reopened the city bus terminal at Third Avenue and South Fillmore.

The terminal was closed due to COVID-19 precaution policies.

Passengers waiting on bus transportation will be expected to comply with post-COVID-19 passenger conduct policies and procedures.

All ACT transportation service remains free to the public.

