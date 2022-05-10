Amarillo City Transit has reopened a bus terminal
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Transit has reopened the city bus terminal at Third Avenue and South Fillmore.
The terminal was closed due to COVID-19 precaution policies.
Passengers waiting on bus transportation will be expected to comply with post-COVID-19 passenger conduct policies and procedures.
All ACT transportation service remains free to the public.
