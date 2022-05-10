Who's Hiring?
AG Texas Farm Credit Services awards $10,000 scholarships to 10 graduating high school seniors

AgTexas AgYouth Honorees Panhandle
AgTexas AgYouth Honorees Panhandle(Source: John Fletcher)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The AgTexas Farm Credit Services awarded $10,000 in scholarships at its seventh annual AgTexas AgYouth Scholarship awards program.

AgTexas honored 10 graduating high school seniors who have excelled in their 4-H and FFA chapters, each with a $1,000 scholarship.

The $10,000 is part of the total $24,000 in scholarships being awarded through the education initiative that AgTexas created seven years ago.

Those students are:

  • Tim Ally (Friona FFA)
  • Landon Bogan (Bushland FFA)
  • Jeff Bradford (Carson County 4-H/ Panhandle FFA)
  • Charlee Chambers (Abernathy FFA)
  • Davey Crandall (Springlake-Earth FFA)
  • Annie Metzler (Cotton Center FFA)
  • Tanner Owen (Canyon FFA/Canyon 4-H)
  • Dayson Schacher (Nazareth FFA)
  • Hannah Simpson (Dimmitt FFA)
  • Kaitlyn Vega (Floydada FFA)

Each of the 30 honorees received a $100 Visa gift card and a certificate.

The program has awarded over $160,000 to graduating seniors in the markets where AgTexas has offices – including Amarillo, Dumas, Hereford, and Plainview in the Panhandle Region.

“Tonight we honored some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas with this program,” says AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Tim McDonald. He adds, “These students represent the next generation of agriculture and community leadership in Texas and the United States. It’s our privilege to pay tribute to their achievements thus far and encourage them for the future.”

