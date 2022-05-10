10 high school seniors in 4-H and FFA awarded scholarships at AgTexas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ten graduating high school seniors in 4-H and FFA were awarded scholarships at the seventh annual AgTexas AgYouth Scholarships event Monday evening.

Each of the recipients received $1,000 in scholarship money.

AgTexas Farm Credit Services said the $10,000 in total is part of the total $24,000 in scholarships being awarded through an education initiative.

The students who won scholarships are:

Tim Ally: Friona FFA

Landon Bogan: Bushland FFA

Jett Bradford: Carson County 4-H/Panhandle FFA

Charlee Chambers: Abernathy FFA

Davey Crandall: Springlake-Earth FFA

Annie Metzler: Cotton Center FFA

Tanner Owen: Canyon FFA/Canyon 4-H

Dayson Schacher: Nazareth FFA

Hannah Simpson: Dimmitt FFA

Kaitlyn Vega: Floydada FFA

In addition to the ten students, each of the 36 regional honorees were give a $100 gift card and each of the 30 honorees received a $100 visa gift card and a certificate.

The program has awarded over $160,000 to graduating seniors in areas such as Amarillo, Dumas, Hereford, and Plainview in the Panhandle Region.

“Tonight we honored some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas with this program,” said AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Tim McDonald. “These students represent the next generation of agriculture and community leadership in Texas and the United States. It’s our privilege to pay tribute to their achievements thus far and encourage them for the future.”

