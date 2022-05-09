Registration open for Don Harrington Discovery Center ‘Plan to Get Lost’ event in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wildcat Bluff Nature Center and The Discovery Center will be hosting Plan to Get Lost this May and registrations are now available.

The event will be on May 14, and May 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Plan to Get Lost (Spring Edition) is a two-part wilderness survival program that takes place on the Wildcat Bluff trails.

The program includes lectures, demonstrations, and discussions from master naturalists Wayne Benson and Bill Briggs. Topics include fire, water, and shelter.

Tickets are $25 which includes trail fees, a reference binder to take home, and all instruction for part one (May 14th) and part two (May 21).

