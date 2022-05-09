Panhandle-Plains opening fairytale exhibit

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is opening a fairytale exhibit.

The exhibit, Objects of Enchantment, will be open today to August 2023, the PPHM said.

Visitors can learn the history behind fairytales by seeing artifacts that brought these stories to life.

“I was able to pull objects from our permanent collection that are fantastical or fit within the storyline. Fairy tales are more about ambiance than actuality,” explained Jenni Opalinski, PPHM Curator of History.

Visitors will also be able to look in-depth at the theme of light vs dark seen in fairytales.

Another part of the exhibit is the Store and Maker’s Space, which is an education space that has reading, arts and crafts and shopping.

“Objects of Enchantment and the associated educational space, is one of the most, if not the most, family centric major exhibition PPHM has ever done,” said Buster Ratliff, Director of Operations, Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle. “It is exciting to bring the fairytales we all know and love to life, with everyday objects from our collection that have been and in some cases still are, a part of our daily lives.”

PPHM said the new exhibit was built to encourage a fun learning environment and to inspire creativity.

To learn more, go here.

The exhibit, Objects of Enchantment, will be open today to August 2023, the PPHM said. (PPHM)

The exhibit, Objects of Enchantment, will be open today to August 2023, the PPHM said. (PPHM)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.