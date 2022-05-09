Meteorologist talks about the high wind impacts from ‘La Nina’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The wind in the Panhandle has been enough “to blow you away” and its mainly because of the weather pattern created by “La Nina”.

We spoke to NewsChannel 10 First Alert Meteorologist Shelden Breshears about the dry conditions, wildfire events and extreme high wind conditions the Panhandle area has endured.

“When you look how this year compares to years in the past, just up until April on average 2022 has been our windiest year since 1983. So far, those average winds have definitely been a lot higher than what we’ve been used to,” said Shelden Breshears NewsChannel 10 First Alert Meteorologist.

More above average windy days are predicted by meteorologists through the summer.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.