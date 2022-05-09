Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Meteorologist talks about the high wind impacts from ‘La Nina’

By Danielle Salazar
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The wind in the Panhandle has been enough “to blow you away” and its mainly because of the weather pattern created by “La Nina”.

We spoke to NewsChannel 10 First Alert Meteorologist Shelden Breshears about the dry conditions, wildfire events and extreme high wind conditions the Panhandle area has endured.

“When you look how this year compares to years in the past, just up until April on average 2022 has been our windiest year since 1983. So far, those average winds have definitely been a lot higher than what we’ve been used to,” said Shelden Breshears NewsChannel 10 First Alert Meteorologist.

More above average windy days are predicted by meteorologists through the summer.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

Moore County fire
Moore County fire estimated 2,500 acres, 45% contained
Change this caption before publishing
Amarillo Police: 2 arrested for murder after shooting Sunday
William Cash Love facing federal drug charges after crashing into BSA entrance
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: $300,000 worth of drugs found after man crashes into BSA entrance
The registrations for March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement is now open for the May event.
Registration open for March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement