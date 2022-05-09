Who's Hiring?
Man arrested on federal drug charges after driving through BSA entrance
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested on federal drug charges after crashing into the front entrance of BSA Hospital early Saturday.

Officers were sent to the hospital at 1:06 a.m. on reports of a man driving through the glass doors.

Upon APD arrival, the man was being detained by hospital security.

He was identified as 46-year-old William Cash Love.

APD said he was armed when he entered the hospital, and it was later found that he had fired a round into the door.

Love was found to be in possession of a large amount of cash. When his car was impounded and searched, police found a “large amount of narcotics.”

The gun, narcotics and cash were booked as evidence.

APD said Love was booked into the Randall County Detention Center on federal charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The incident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Narcotics unit in cooperation with the DEA.

