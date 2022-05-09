Dry Heat, and Maybe some Rain?

Tracking critical to extreme fire danger in most of the region for Monday. Stout southwest winds at 20-35 mph will dry us out, and allow us to warm into the upper-90s and even triple digits for some. Looking ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday, the dry line off to our east will begin to work back our way, bringing dew points up, and if we can have a ripple of energy be timed just right, fire showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm or two along that line both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Any severe impacts at this point look to be mostly minimal.

