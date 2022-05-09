Who's Hiring?
CRIMINAL COMPLAINT: $300,000 worth of drugs found after man crashes into BSA entrance

VIDEO-NO LIMITS, NO EXCUSES
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man who drove into the BSA Hospital entrance and was in possession of around $300,000 worth of drugs, Saturday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 7, Amarillo police were called to BSA Hospital about a man with a gun in the front lobby.

When Amarillo officials arrived on scene they found William Cash Love being detained by BSA security.

Officers were told Love had driven his vehicle through a window on the front entrance area of the hospital, climbed out and walked through the broken window to the entrance doors that were locked.

Love then fired in the direction of the glass entrance doors and entered the hospital.

Court documents say the BSA security were able to get Love detained without incident and had him in a security holding area.

BSA security searched Love and found a gun and several clear Ziplock bags of money.

Amarillo police searched the vehicle and found a backpack inside the passenger compartment containing marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

During an interview, Love told the DEA that he had been driving around Amarillo all night and thought the police were following him.

He stated he drove to BSA and wrecked his car into the entrance and shot out another door to make entry into the hospital by firing two shots from his gun.

Love said all his drugs in the vehicle and the gun belonged to him.

He also knew he was a convicted felon who shouldn’t be in possession of a firearm.

The vehicle he drove belonged to a friend who he was taking over the payments.

Love was transported to the Randall County Jail.

According to street estimates, the drugs are worth $300,000.

