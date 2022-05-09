Moore County grass fire estimated 1,200 acres, 0% contained
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple grass fires in the area.
Curry County
The Clovis Fire Department has responded to a fire near a silage west of Clovis.
Crews ask to avoid the area.
Moore County
The Potter County Fire-Rescue crew is responding to a fire near Masterson in Moore County.
According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, the fire is at a old helium plant in Moore County.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire an estimated 1,200 acres and 0 percent contained.
TxDOT says US 287 is closed in both directions.
Officials ask to avoid the area.
