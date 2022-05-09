Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Moore County grass fire estimated 1,200 acres, 0% contained

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple grass fires in the area.

Curry County

The Clovis Fire Department has responded to a fire near a silage west of Clovis.

Crews ask to avoid the area.

Moore County

The Potter County Fire-Rescue crew is responding to a fire near Masterson in Moore County.

According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, the fire is at a old helium plant in Moore County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire an estimated 1,200 acres and 0 percent contained.

TxDOT says US 287 is closed in both directions.

Officials ask to avoid the area.

Moore County emergency personnel is currently fighting a large grass fire on US 287 south of Dumas. At this time north...

Posted by Moore County Sheriff's Office Texas on Monday, May 9, 2022
Caption

PCFR is responding to the old helium plant in Moore county on a request for mutual aid on a fire.

Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Monday, May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

Moore County grass fire near Masterson
Moore County grass fire near Masterson
Monday Outlook with Shelden 5/9
Monday Outlook with Shelden 5/9
The registrations for March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement is now open for the May event.
Registration open for March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement
Balko Fire Department
Balko firefighter dies from injuries battling grass fire in Beaver County