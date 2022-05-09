Moore County grass fire estimated 1,200 acres, 0% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to multiple grass fires in the area.

Curry County

The Clovis Fire Department has responded to a fire near a silage west of Clovis.

Crews ask to avoid the area.

Moore County

The Potter County Fire-Rescue crew is responding to a fire near Masterson in Moore County.

According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, the fire is at a old helium plant in Moore County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire an estimated 1,200 acres and 0 percent contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Moore County on the #HeliumFire. The fire is an estimated 1,200 acres and 0% contained. The fire is actively burning with rapid rates of spread. #txfire pic.twitter.com/kOEb3bNx9x — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) May 9, 2022

TxDOT says US 287 is closed in both directions.

🔥🚨⚠️ MOORE COUNTY: A fire south of Dumas has closed US 287 in both directions. Visit https://t.co/iNro5ZaFK3 for updates. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) May 9, 2022

Officials ask to avoid the area.

Moore County emergency personnel is currently fighting a large grass fire on US 287 south of Dumas. At this time north... Posted by Moore County Sheriff's Office Texas on Monday, May 9, 2022

Autoplay Caption

PCFR is responding to the old helium plant in Moore county on a request for mutual aid on a fire. Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Monday, May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.