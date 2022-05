MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Fire-Rescue crew is responding to a fire near Masterson in Moore County.

According to Potter County Fire-Rescue, the fire is at a old helium plant in Moore County.

TxDOT says US 287 is closed in both directions.

Officials ask to avoid the area.

Moore County emergency personnel is currently fighting a large grass fire on US 287 south of Dumas. At this time north... Posted by Moore County Sheriff's Office Texas on Monday, May 9, 2022

🔥🚨⚠️ MOORE COUNTY: A fire south of Dumas has closed US 287 in both directions. Visit https://t.co/iNro5ZaFK3 for updates. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) May 9, 2022

PCFR is responding to the old helium plant in Moore county on a request for mutual aid on a fire. Posted by Potter County Fire-Rescue on Monday, May 9, 2022

