Buffs Sweep Eagles, advance to LSC Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M completed the sweep of Oklahoma Christian on Saturday night with a 8-5 victory. With the series win the Buffs now advance to the Lone Star Conference Championship at Foster Field In San Angelo, the event will be double elimination starting Thursday evening.

The Buffs were led offensively by Ryan Johnson who launched his ninth homer of the season in the sixth season with a solo shot to left field to push the lead to 6-2 at the time. Starter Jack Eagan picked up the victory for WT allowing two earned runs on six hits and two strikeouts in five innings of work.

