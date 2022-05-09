Who's Hiring?
BI-District, Area Champions crowned in Area Baseball, Softball

By David Cesefske
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High School Playoffs continued in area Varsity Baseball and Softball in the Texas Panhandle with most teams wrapping up their series on Saturday afternoon.

BI-DISTRICT BASEBALL

5A

Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa

GM 1: 5-2 Lubbock Cooper

GM 2: 18-0 Lubbock Cooper

Lubbock Coronado vs Amarillo High

GM 1: 13-5 Lubbock Coronado

GM2: 18-3 Lubbock Coronado

Lubbock Monterey vs Randall

GM 1: 3-2 Randall

GM 2: 5-3 Randall

4A

Hereford vs Big Spring

GM 1: 2-0 Hereford

GM 2: 2-1 Big Spring

GM 3: 1-0 Big Spring

Canyon vs Levelland

GM 1: 10-3 Canyon

GM 2: 9-4 Canyon

Dumas vs Snyder

GM 1: 8-3 Snyder

GM 2: 8-4 Snyder

Pampa vs Lubbock Estacado

GM 1: 5-3 Pampa

GM 2: 4-2 Lubbock Estacado

GM 3: 6-5 Lubbock Estacado

3A

Abernathy vs Dalhart - One Game Playoff

Abernathy 11-1

Idalou vs River Road

GM 1: 4-2 Idalou

GM 2: 9-4 Idalou

Shallowater vs Dimmitt

GM 1: 19-0 Shallowater

GM 2: 11-1 Shallowater

Slaton vs Bushland

GM 1: 4-2 Bushland

GM 2: 17-4 Bushland

2A

Sunray vs Memphis - One Game Playoff

8-4 Sunray

Wellington vs Sanford-Fritch

GM 1: 12-1 Wellington

GM 2: 11-7 Wellington

Gruver vs Shamrock - One Game Playoff

Gruver 24-9

Clarendon vs West Texas High

GM 1: 12-0 Clarendon

GM 2: 11-5 Clarendon

SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

5A

Amarillo High vs El Paso Ysleta

GM 1: 8-5 Ysleta

GM 2: 116-6 Amarillo High

GM 3: 6-1 Amarillo High

Randall vs El Paso Hanks

GM 1: 11-10 Randall

GM 2: 8-6 Randall

4A

Canyon vs Midland Greenwood

GM 1: 5-0 Canyon

GM 2: 16-2 Canyon

Pampa vs Fort Stockton

GM 1: 10-1 Pampa

GM 2: 15-3 Fort Stockton

GM 3: 5-2 Pampa

Dumas vs Andrews

GM 1: 3-2 Andrews

GM 2: 6-5 Dumas

GM 3: 15-11 Andrews

