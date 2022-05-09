BI-District, Area Champions crowned in Area Baseball, Softball
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High School Playoffs continued in area Varsity Baseball and Softball in the Texas Panhandle with most teams wrapping up their series on Saturday afternoon.
BI-DISTRICT BASEBALL
5A
Lubbock Cooper vs Tascosa
GM 1: 5-2 Lubbock Cooper
GM 2: 18-0 Lubbock Cooper
Lubbock Coronado vs Amarillo High
GM 1: 13-5 Lubbock Coronado
GM2: 18-3 Lubbock Coronado
Lubbock Monterey vs Randall
GM 1: 3-2 Randall
GM 2: 5-3 Randall
4A
Hereford vs Big Spring
GM 1: 2-0 Hereford
GM 2: 2-1 Big Spring
GM 3: 1-0 Big Spring
Canyon vs Levelland
GM 1: 10-3 Canyon
GM 2: 9-4 Canyon
Dumas vs Snyder
GM 1: 8-3 Snyder
GM 2: 8-4 Snyder
Pampa vs Lubbock Estacado
GM 1: 5-3 Pampa
GM 2: 4-2 Lubbock Estacado
GM 3: 6-5 Lubbock Estacado
3A
Abernathy vs Dalhart - One Game Playoff
Abernathy 11-1
Idalou vs River Road
GM 1: 4-2 Idalou
GM 2: 9-4 Idalou
Shallowater vs Dimmitt
GM 1: 19-0 Shallowater
GM 2: 11-1 Shallowater
Slaton vs Bushland
GM 1: 4-2 Bushland
GM 2: 17-4 Bushland
2A
Sunray vs Memphis - One Game Playoff
8-4 Sunray
Wellington vs Sanford-Fritch
GM 1: 12-1 Wellington
GM 2: 11-7 Wellington
Gruver vs Shamrock - One Game Playoff
Gruver 24-9
Clarendon vs West Texas High
GM 1: 12-0 Clarendon
GM 2: 11-5 Clarendon
SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS
5A
Amarillo High vs El Paso Ysleta
GM 1: 8-5 Ysleta
GM 2: 116-6 Amarillo High
GM 3: 6-1 Amarillo High
Randall vs El Paso Hanks
GM 1: 11-10 Randall
GM 2: 8-6 Randall
4A
Canyon vs Midland Greenwood
GM 1: 5-0 Canyon
GM 2: 16-2 Canyon
Pampa vs Fort Stockton
GM 1: 10-1 Pampa
GM 2: 15-3 Fort Stockton
GM 3: 5-2 Pampa
Dumas vs Andrews
GM 1: 3-2 Andrews
GM 2: 6-5 Dumas
GM 3: 15-11 Andrews
