Balko firefighter dies from injuries battling grass fire in Beaver County

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Balko firefighter who was injured while fighting a grass fire in Beaver County has died.

Jason Smith and another firefighter were hurt when their vehicle rolled off a six-foot enbankment. The men were flown to a burn unit in Lubbock.

On Sunday, Smith died from his injuries and leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a grandson.

If you would like to send cards or other items to his family, you can send them to the Balko Fire Department.

We are incredibly saddened to hear that Firefighter Jason Smith of the Balko Fire Department passed away today. Jason...

Posted by Booker Fire Department on Sunday, May 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

