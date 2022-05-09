Balko firefighter dies from injuries battling grass fire in Beaver County
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Balko firefighter who was injured while fighting a grass fire in Beaver County has died.
Jason Smith and another firefighter were hurt when their vehicle rolled off a six-foot enbankment. The men were flown to a burn unit in Lubbock.
On Sunday, Smith died from his injuries and leaves behind a wife, two daughters and a grandson.
If you would like to send cards or other items to his family, you can send them to the Balko Fire Department.
