AFD crews extinguish house fire

The fire at a home on Trigg Street
The fire at a home on Trigg Street
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters responded to a structure fire early this morning in east Amarillo.

Crews arrived at 2:17 a.m. to a home in the 2900 block of Trigg Street.

Heavy fire was coming through the roof of the home.

Firefighters entered through the side of the home, searched and began extinguishing the fire.

The occupant was not home at the time of the fire, according to AFD.

The fire remains under investigation.

