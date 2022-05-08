Who's Hiring?
Preliminary Election Results for May 7, AISD Propositions & Texas Constitutional Amendments

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KFDA Digital
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Preliminary combined election results for the Saturday, May 7 election are coming in.

The ballot included four Bond Proposals from Amarillo ISD and two State Constitutional Amendments.

The AISD bonds total $286 million for everything from construction of schools and athletic facilities to Dick Bivins Stadium renovations.

The two state amendments deal with reducing property taxes.

Amarillo Independent School District

Proposition A

$180 million for various school upgrades and Austin Middle School replacement

For 3,992 45%

Against 4,809 55%

Proposition B

$19 million for Dick Bivins Stadium renovations

For 3,301 37%

Against 5,496 63%

Proposition C

$38.3 million for property and new aquatic center

For 3,243

Against 5,547

Proposition D

$48 million for 4 school multi-purpose activity centers

For 3,285

Against 5,504

65% reporting

-------------------------------------------------

State of Texas Constitutional Amendment

Proposition 1

Ad Valorem tax freeze for senior citizens and disabled residents

For 661,217 87%

Against 96,879 13%

Proposition 2

Homestead Exemption Increase

For 655,237 85%

Against 113,614 15%

10% reporting

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

