Preliminary Election Results for May 7, AISD Propositions & Texas Constitutional Amendments
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Preliminary combined election results for the Saturday, May 7 election are coming in.
The ballot included four Bond Proposals from Amarillo ISD and two State Constitutional Amendments.
The AISD bonds total $286 million for everything from construction of schools and athletic facilities to Dick Bivins Stadium renovations.
The two state amendments deal with reducing property taxes.
Amarillo Independent School District
Proposition A
$180 million for various school upgrades and Austin Middle School replacement
For 3,992 45%
Against 4,809 55%
Proposition B
$19 million for Dick Bivins Stadium renovations
For 3,301 37%
Against 5,496 63%
Proposition C
$38.3 million for property and new aquatic center
For 3,243
Against 5,547
Proposition D
$48 million for 4 school multi-purpose activity centers
For 3,285
Against 5,504
65% reporting
-------------------------------------------------
State of Texas Constitutional Amendment
Proposition 1
Ad Valorem tax freeze for senior citizens and disabled residents
For 661,217 87%
Against 96,879 13%
Proposition 2
Homestead Exemption Increase
For 655,237 85%
Against 113,614 15%
10% reporting
