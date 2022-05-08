Who's Hiring?
A Bit Cooler

First lady Jill Biden made an unannounced trip to Ukraine. (CNN, TWITTER, @POTUS, RUSSIA 24, RUSSIA 1, POOL,, SERHIY HAYDAY VIA FACEBOOK, ZELENSKY, YOUTUBE)
By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A tiny bit cooler after a hot weekend. Highs were near 100 on Saturday and Sunday. Average high for this time of year is in the upper 70s, still forecasting highs in the 90s on Monday. The middle part of the week brings the chance for some scattered thunderstorms. These will be hit and miss but some severe weather is possible. Temperatures continue to trend a little bit cooler late week.

