Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Three Tascosa Rebels ink NLI to Colorado Mesa football

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels celebrated signing day for three football players on Friday. Outside linebacker Abrian Humphrey, athlete BT Daniel and nose guard Baelyn Barnes inked their National Letter of Intent to play for DII Colorado Mesa.

“I love the sport. I love the people that I’ve met on my journey through Tascosa and through middle school. I’m just so excited that I’m able to play at the next level,” said Daniel.

Humphrey was the first Rebel of the three to commit and it was extra special to have his teammates join him.

“It means a lot because it was kind of hard when I first got it because Colorado is kind of far, but knowing that I have my bros going with me it’s going to be great,” said Humphrey.

The Mavericks football program plays in the Rocky Mountain Conference and last fall they finished third in the conference with an (8-2, 7-2) record.

“I was ready to go into the coaching field just last week and then my dad made some calls and made all this happen for me, so you know I’m just thankful for having the opportunity to go out there and show my skillset and be with my teammates and people that I’ve grown to love,” said Barnes.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN
The Tascosa Rebels celebrated signing day for three football players on Friday. Outside...
VIDEO: Three Tascosa Rebels ink NLI to Colorado Mesa football
VIDEO: Bi-District baseball and Area softball playoffs in full swing
The Ascension Academy Cardinals left for the TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial...
Ascension Academy sends nine Cardinals to TAPPS State track and field meet, San Jac qualifies six