Three Tascosa Rebels ink NLI to Colorado Mesa football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels celebrated signing day for three football players on Friday. Outside linebacker Abrian Humphrey, athlete BT Daniel and nose guard Baelyn Barnes inked their National Letter of Intent to play for DII Colorado Mesa.

“I love the sport. I love the people that I’ve met on my journey through Tascosa and through middle school. I’m just so excited that I’m able to play at the next level,” said Daniel.

Humphrey was the first Rebel of the three to commit and it was extra special to have his teammates join him.

“It means a lot because it was kind of hard when I first got it because Colorado is kind of far, but knowing that I have my bros going with me it’s going to be great,” said Humphrey.

The Mavericks football program plays in the Rocky Mountain Conference and last fall they finished third in the conference with an (8-2, 7-2) record.

“I was ready to go into the coaching field just last week and then my dad made some calls and made all this happen for me, so you know I’m just thankful for having the opportunity to go out there and show my skillset and be with my teammates and people that I’ve grown to love,” said Barnes.

