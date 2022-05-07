Who's Hiring?
Election Day for 2 State Constitutional Amendments, Amarillo ISD Bond proposal

(WDAM Staff)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ballot will include Two State Constitutional Amendments and four Bond Proposals from Amarillo ISD.

Some will see four bond proposals from the Amarillo Independent School District and in Randall County there is a school board race for Canyon ISD.

The bonds would total $286-million for everything from construction of schools and athletic facilities to Dick Bivins Stadium renovations.

There are two State Constitutional Amendments that everyone will vote on.

The two amendments simply deal with reducing property taxes.

Proposition One gives the elderly and disabled a deduction on school taxes that were frozen in 2019.

Proposition Two would raise the amount of exemptions for homesteads.

For more information on the ballot, click here and for more on the AISD bond, click here.

For polling information for Randall County, click here.

For polling information for Potter County, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

