Bi-District baseball and Area softball playoffs in full swing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bi-District baseball and Area softball rounds of playoffs started today. A few series decided today while the majority will be finishing up on Saturday.
BI-DISTRICT BASEBALL
5A
Randall 3, Lubbock Monterey 2 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Randall, Game 3: 5 p.m. if necessary at Plainview)
Amarillo High 5, Lubbock Coronado 13 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Sandie Field)
Tascosa 2, Lubbock Cooper 5 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Tascosa)
4A
Canyon 10, Levelland 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Canyon)
Hereford 2, Big Spring 0 and Hereford 1, Big Spring 2 (Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, if necessary at Littlefield)
Pampa 5, Lubbock Estacado 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Plainview)
Dumas 1, Snyder 11 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Lubbock Christian University)
3A
Bushland 4, Slaton 2 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Lubbock Cooper High)
River Road 2, Idalou 4 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Floydada)
Abernathy 11, Dalhart 1 (Bi-District Champion)
Shallowater 19, Dimmitt 0 and Shallowater 11, Dimmitt 1 (Bi-District Champion)
2A
Sunray 8, Memphis 4 (Bi-District Champion)
Wellington 11, Sanford-Fritch 7 (Bi-District Champion)
Clarendon 12, WT High 0 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Caprock)
Gruver vs. Shamrock (Noon Saturday in Borger)
1A
Booker 1, Kress 8 (Bi-District Champion)
Nazareth 20, Follett 0 (Bi-District Champion)
AREA SOFTBALL
5A
Amarillo High 5, El Paso Ysleta 8 (Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Seminole)
Randall 11, El Paso Hanks 10 (Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Odessa High)
4A
Canyon 5, Midland Greenwood 0 (Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Greenwood)
Pampa 10, Fort Stockton 1 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Snyder)
Dumas 2, Andrews 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Plainview)
3A
Bushland 10, Littlefield 0 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Dimmitt)
River Road 7, Presidio 4 (Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Monahans)
2A
Sanford-Fritch 0, Colorado City 15 (Area Champion)
Sunray 5, Floydada 9 (Area Champion)
Clarendon 9, Forsan 2 (Area Champion)
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.