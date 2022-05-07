Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bi-District baseball and Area softball playoffs in full swing

By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bi-District baseball and Area softball rounds of playoffs started today. A few series decided today while the majority will be finishing up on Saturday.

BI-DISTRICT BASEBALL

5A

Randall 3, Lubbock Monterey 2 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Randall, Game 3: 5 p.m. if necessary at Plainview)

Amarillo High 5, Lubbock Coronado 13 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Sandie Field)

Tascosa 2, Lubbock Cooper 5 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Tascosa)

4A

Canyon 10, Levelland 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Canyon)

Hereford 2, Big Spring 0 and Hereford 1, Big Spring 2 (Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, if necessary at Littlefield)

Pampa 5, Lubbock Estacado 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Plainview)

Dumas 1, Snyder 11 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Lubbock Christian University)

3A

Bushland 4, Slaton 2 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Lubbock Cooper High)

River Road 2, Idalou 4 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Floydada)

Abernathy 11, Dalhart 1 (Bi-District Champion)

Shallowater 19, Dimmitt 0 and Shallowater 11, Dimmitt 1 (Bi-District Champion)

2A

Sunray 8, Memphis 4 (Bi-District Champion)

Wellington 11, Sanford-Fritch 7 (Bi-District Champion)

Clarendon 12, WT High 0 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Caprock)

Gruver vs. Shamrock (Noon Saturday in Borger)

1A

Booker 1, Kress 8 (Bi-District Champion)

Nazareth 20, Follett 0 (Bi-District Champion)

AREA SOFTBALL

5A

Amarillo High 5, El Paso Ysleta 8 (Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Seminole)

Randall 11, El Paso Hanks 10 (Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Odessa High)

4A

Canyon 5, Midland Greenwood 0 (Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Greenwood)

Pampa 10, Fort Stockton 1 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Snyder)

Dumas 2, Andrews 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Plainview)

3A

Bushland 10, Littlefield 0 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Dimmitt)

River Road 7, Presidio 4 (Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Monahans)

2A

Sanford-Fritch 0, Colorado City 15 (Area Champion)

Sunray 5, Floydada 9 (Area Champion)

Clarendon 9, Forsan 2 (Area Champion)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

The Tascosa Rebels celebrated signing day for three football players on Friday. Outside...
Three Tascosa Rebels ink NLI to Colorado Mesa football
TPSN Sports Network
Stream baseball, softball and track with TPSN
The Tascosa Rebels celebrated signing day for three football players on Friday. Outside...
VIDEO: Three Tascosa Rebels ink NLI to Colorado Mesa football
VIDEO: Bi-District baseball and Area softball playoffs in full swing