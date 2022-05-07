Bi-District baseball and Area softball playoffs in full swing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bi-District baseball and Area softball rounds of playoffs started today. A few series decided today while the majority will be finishing up on Saturday.

BI-DISTRICT BASEBALL

5A

Randall 3, Lubbock Monterey 2 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Randall, Game 3: 5 p.m. if necessary at Plainview)

Amarillo High 5, Lubbock Coronado 13 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Sandie Field)

Tascosa 2, Lubbock Cooper 5 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Tascosa)

4A

Canyon 10, Levelland 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Canyon)

Hereford 2, Big Spring 0 and Hereford 1, Big Spring 2 (Game 3: 2 p.m. Saturday, if necessary at Littlefield)

Pampa 5, Lubbock Estacado 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Plainview)

Dumas 1, Snyder 11 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Lubbock Christian University)

3A

Bushland 4, Slaton 2 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Lubbock Cooper High)

River Road 2, Idalou 4 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Floydada)

Abernathy 11, Dalhart 1 (Bi-District Champion)

Shallowater 19, Dimmitt 0 and Shallowater 11, Dimmitt 1 (Bi-District Champion)

2A

Sunray 8, Memphis 4 (Bi-District Champion)

Wellington 11, Sanford-Fritch 7 (Bi-District Champion)

Clarendon 12, WT High 0 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Caprock)

Gruver vs. Shamrock (Noon Saturday in Borger)

1A

Booker 1, Kress 8 (Bi-District Champion)

Nazareth 20, Follett 0 (Bi-District Champion)

AREA SOFTBALL

5A

Amarillo High 5, El Paso Ysleta 8 (Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Seminole)

Randall 11, El Paso Hanks 10 (Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Odessa High)

4A

Canyon 5, Midland Greenwood 0 (Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Greenwood)

Pampa 10, Fort Stockton 1 (Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Snyder)

Dumas 2, Andrews 3 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Plainview)

3A

Bushland 10, Littlefield 0 (Game 2: noon Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Dimmitt)

River Road 7, Presidio 4 (Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday, Game 3: 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary at Monahans)

2A

Sanford-Fritch 0, Colorado City 15 (Area Champion)

Sunray 5, Floydada 9 (Area Champion)

Clarendon 9, Forsan 2 (Area Champion)

Huge congrats to our girl Kynleigh Kirby who reached 200 strikeouts on the year in the 6th inning of todays game! pic.twitter.com/gU8BevEHUN — Pampa Lady Harvester Softball (@LadyHarvesterSB) May 7, 2022

