1 person dead after crash on I-40 near Groom

Officials are working a wreck on I-40 near Groom.
Officials are working a wreck on I-40 near Groom.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Groom.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said before 5:00 p.m., a tractor-trailer rear ended a passenger vehicle on eastbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 119.

The passenger vehicle caught on fire and burned.

The person who died will be identified when next-of-kin is notified.

We will keep you updated when more information is made available.

