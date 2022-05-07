1 person dead after crash on I-40 near Groom

GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities said one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Groom.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said before 5:00 p.m., a tractor-trailer rear ended a passenger vehicle on eastbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 119.

The passenger vehicle caught on fire and burned.

The person who died will be identified when next-of-kin is notified.

