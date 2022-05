GROOM, Texas (KFDA) - A wreck on Interstate 40 near Groom is causing traffic delays Friday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the wreck is on I-40 eastbound at mile marker 119 eastbound.

This is causing traffic to detour at the 114 mile marker.

Injuries are unknown.

⚠️ GROOM: A wreck on I-40 eastbound at mm 119 eastbound has traffic detoured at the 114 mile marker. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) May 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.