Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Woman who drove down garage stairwell claims she was ‘just following her GPS,’ police say

The Portland, Maine ,Police Department said the 26-year-old woman drove through the parking...
The Portland, Maine ,Police Department said the 26-year-old woman drove through the parking garage, across a pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down a stairwell, where her vehicle got stuck.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) – A woman who drove through a police department garage and down a stairwell claimed she was “just following her GPS instructions,” police in Maine said.

The Portland, Maine, Police Department said the 26-year-old woman drove through the parking garage, across a pedestrian plaza and then tried to drive down a stairwell, where her vehicle got stuck.

Police said they don’t believe it was the fault of the GPS but, rather, the woman’s “excessive blood alcohol level.”

The woman was issued a summons for operating while under the influence.

No one was injured in the incident, and police said there was only a small amount of property damage.

“Please don’t drink and drive,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 8 deaths reported
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is...
Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
Katie Wright, center, stands beside activist Toshira Garraway and her son, Damik Bryant, during...
Daunte Wright’s mother briefly detained after recording traffic stop
Katie Wright had a run-in with an officer while filming a traffic stop.
VIDEO: Daunte Wright's mother has run-in with police while filming traffic stop
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner