Tx Panhandle flower prices remain ‘affordable’ despite national increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The flower shop prices in the Texas Panhandle will remain affordable for customers, even though stores around the U.S. have increased their prices.

That’s according to floral shops around the Amarillo area.

Costumers have been expressing their concerns over flower prices rising, flooding Scott’s Flowers with a lot of calls.

“Our product has gone up 10 to 15 percent, but there’s still so many beautiful things we can make and still make it affordable for every mother to have something beautiful on Mother’s Day,” said Mary Ruth Albracht, owner of Scott’s flowers.

Flower prices around the nation have increased due to the shortage of flowers, vases and freight costs.

Other local flower shops are experiencing similar price increases, but they say they are trying not to pass along those increases to their customers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.