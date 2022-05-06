Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

TSA catches man with 23 weapons in carry-on at DC airport

A man was stopped for attempting to carry on 23 weapons, according to security officials.
A man was stopped for attempting to carry on 23 weapons, according to security officials.(TSA)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Security officials in Washington, D.C., said a man was stopped at Reagan National Airport for trying to carry on 23 weapons.

The Transportation Security Administration reports agents detected the stash of weapons at a security checkpoint on Wednesday.

Agents reported they pulled out nine disposable scalpels, eight folding locking-blade knives, three martial arts throwing knives, a dagger, a switchblade and a pair of brass knuckles.

Officials said police issued the man a citation.

The TSA said the weapons would have been fine if they were in a checked bag.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Possible rounds of severe thunderstorms today
Canyon police looking for man for vandalizing walls
Canyon police need help identifying man for vandalism
Armed Robbery
Reward offered for tips in armed robbery of Amarillo Convenience Store
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a suspect who assaulted a store clerk.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspect

Latest News

Dr. Kory Gill has reportedly been fired by Texas A&M University and facing sexual assault...
Report: University fires sports medicine doctor amid sexual assault allegations
Police charged Mohammed Almaru, 42, with the first-degree murder of his 17-year-old daughter.
Police: Father charged with first-degree murder in 17-year-old daughter’s death
Tornado activity was spotted Wednesday in Maud, Oklahoma.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks