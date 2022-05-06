Town of Red River has ordered fire restrictions starting Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Town of Red River has made a decision to implement fire restrictions within the town boundaries due to the long-term drought conditions and possible fire dangers in the area.

The restrictions will go into effect starting Monday, May 9 at 6:00 a.m.

The full order can be found, here.

This decision was announced by Town of Red River Fire Chief Deke Willis on May 5.

