Town of Red River has ordered fire restrictions starting Monday
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Town of Red River has made a decision to implement fire restrictions within the town boundaries due to the long-term drought conditions and possible fire dangers in the area.
The restrictions will go into effect starting Monday, May 9 at 6:00 a.m.
The full order can be found, here.
This decision was announced by Town of Red River Fire Chief Deke Willis on May 5.
