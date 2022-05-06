Who's Hiring?
Sandies’ Preston Williams signs DI letter to cheer for Oklahoma Sooners

Amarillo High senior Preston Williams signs Division 1 National Letter of Intent with Oklahoma...
Amarillo High senior Preston Williams signs Division 1 National Letter of Intent with Oklahoma Sooner cheer.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies celebrated college signing day for Preston Williams on Thursday. She inked her commitment to cheer for the Division 1 Oklahoma Sooners.

The four-year varsity cheerleader competed with All-Star competitive cheer at Cheer Texas and she’s on a level six team called Platinum. Williams tried out for the co-ed flyer position at O-U, and she wanted to be a Sooner cheerleader ever since she was a young girl.

