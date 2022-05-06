Sandies’ Preston Williams signs DI letter to cheer for Oklahoma Sooners

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies celebrated college signing day for Preston Williams on Thursday. She inked her commitment to cheer for the Division 1 Oklahoma Sooners.

The four-year varsity cheerleader competed with All-Star competitive cheer at Cheer Texas and she’s on a level six team called Platinum. Williams tried out for the co-ed flyer position at O-U, and she wanted to be a Sooner cheerleader ever since she was a young girl.

