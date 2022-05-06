One Hot Outlook

Despite a cold front that rolled through Wednesday, temperatures are climbing back up in a way we haven’t seen so far in 2022 for this weekend. Thanks to southwesterly dry winds returning along with a building high pressure system, skies are going to be staying clear and properly hot for the rest of the forecast. For Friday, conditions ought to be nice, with highs in the upper-80s, and relatively calm winds. Looking ahead to Mother’s Day weekend, highs are likely to get into the upper-90s and maybe even triple digits. Which, if we do hit 100 degrees, it will be the earliest in Amarillo history we’ve hit that mark.

