‘No Limits, No Excuses’: Non-profit launches new program to help create stronger career paths for students

VIDEO-NO LIMITS, NO EXCUSES
By Nicole Williams
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “No Limits, No Excuses” launched its new collaboration approach called The Panhandle Community Partnership, which hopes bring together community partners to help cultivate strong career paths for junior high and high-schoolers.

During its 10th year anniversary last year, the non-profit began reconsidering its approach to its goal, being “creating pathways to careers” for local students.

The organization decided collaboration through The Panhandle Community Partnership which will help achieve its goals toward cultivating stronger careers in the community, as well as helping improve the local economy.

They will provide resources and education to students on any path they choose to pursue weather it be a college or university, trade school, on-the-job training, or others.

“We want to serve as a way to connect people together across the Panhandle. People, institutions, entities that are interested in this issue of providing a high quality pathway to a career, or a job for young people in the area. We want to be the entity that brings them together,” said Dr. Wade Shaffer, a member of the executive committee.

They not only want to help students find the right path for them, but also fill high demand jobs in the area.

“We want to identify high need jobs in the area and to educate young people about what they need to be doing now, if they want one of these high paying occupations,” said Dr. Shaffer, “So that students in junior high and high school have a better understanding ‘Okay I can get a job if I do this and it pays really well. What do I need to do to get that job?’”

If you are a community entity that would like to become a partner you can contact The Amarillo Area Foundation.

If you are a student who has questions, you can find them at your school.

