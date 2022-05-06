Who's Hiring?
New Mexico Supreme Court to hear arguments in case of Portales hot car death

Jury selection underway for Portales hot car death.
Jury selection underway for Portales hot car death.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear arguments today in the case of the former Portales daycare owners who were convicted of reckless child abuse after leaving two children in a hot car in 2017.

Mary and Sandi Taylor were found guilty in February 2019.

Police reported they left 22-month-old Maliyah Jones and 2-year-old Aubrianna Loya in a hot car in July 0f 2017 where temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Maliyah was pronounced dead at the scene and Aubrianna faced critical injuries.

The daycare reportedly took multiple children to a park earlier in the day. Authorities say they became distracted after the trip and unintentionally left the two children inside the car back at the daycare.

In the arguments, the defense claims that “accidental conduct and unconscious disregard cannot form the basis for criminal convictions for reckless child abuse.” The defense says the women did not intentionally leave the children in the car and did not mean to forget to perform a headcount.

The defense says both women thought the other woman removed the two children from their van.

The State argues the convictions are supported by sufficient evidence because they knew the children were originally in the van. Therefore, the women created the risk by failing to take the children out of the van and then “disregarded that risk by leaving them there.”

The New Mexico Supreme Court will determine “whether a defendant who acts recklessly can still be convicted of child abuse” even when they are unaware that they committed an act such as forgetting and leaving a child unattended in the van.

