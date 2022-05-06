Election Day for 2 State Constitutional Amendments, Amarillo ISD Bond proposal is tomorrow
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ballot will include Two State Constitutional Amendments and four Bond Proposals from Amarillo ISD.
The bonds would total $286-million for everything from construction of schools and athletic facilities to Dick Bivins Stadium renovations.
For the list of polling locations and times, click here.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.