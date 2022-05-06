Doppler Dave Tracks Weekend Heat

A much warmer weather pattern has begun developing today but will intensify over the weekend. Highs today jumped back up into the 80s, but we expect upper 90s to 100 degree temperatures to kick in both days this weekend. The air will also be very dry which will contribute to some high fire danger. The heat is expected to continue into Monday as well. By Tuesday, some moisture and the dryline boundary will return and may set the stage for our next rain chances and cooler weather around the middle of next week.

