Clovis police investigating shooting near Ross and 5th Street

CLOVIS, N.M.(KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department are investigating a shooting after finding a man shot near a roadway this morning.

According to officials, today at around 9:47 a.m., Clovis police responded to a call near Ross Street about a person being shot.

Upon arrival, officers noted a man on the roadway who was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

25-year-old Joshua Flores was transported to a hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

This case is still under active investigation.

If you have any information about this case, call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

