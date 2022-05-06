Who's Hiring?
Barrio neighborhood hosting classes for potential homeowners

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee said the free home education classes are on May 10, June 14 and July 7.
The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee said the free home education classes are on May 10, June 14 and July 7.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee is hosting three classes for potential homeowners starting next week.

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee said the free home education classes are on May 10, June 14 and July 7.

The committee is hosting the classes and the co-sponsors are Happy State Bank, Amarillo National Bank and the City Federal Credit Union.

A bilingual local real estate agent will be at the classes to show a map of which homes are for sale in the Barrio neighborhood.

Here are the scheduled classes:

  • Tuesday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Alamo Center, 1502 S. Cleveland St.
  • Tuesday, June 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Alamo Center, 1502 S. Cleveland St.
  • Thursday, July 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Alamo Center, 1502 S. Cleveland St.

The classes will teach on available homes for sale, the process of financing a home, tips for becoming a successful homeowner and available resources for future homeowners.

The classes are free and will have Spanish, Burmese and Karen interpreters.

There will be free water, tea and snacks.

Each class will have a $50 value door prices.

